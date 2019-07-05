Inverness County Residents Encouraged to Conserve Water

Trudy Gillis, the Manager of Environmental and Facility Compliance for the Municipality of Inverness County, is encouraging people in all communities to conserve water, given the hot summers that are standard in the region.

Gillis made the statement in relation to a recent water shortage in Port Hood. The reservoir is filling in that community, she said, but a good rule of thumb is to conserve water during summer months – especially when it’s very hot.

Gillis was visiting Inverness Council for its regular July meeting. She fleshed out work done in the county on water and sewer systems.