Inverness County Reviews Request from St. FX University

During a committee-of-the-whole meeting on Thursday, Inverness County Council discussed a request from the StFX biology department’s X-Ocean project.

X-Ocean was looking for the county to provide partial funding for the purchase a portable touch tank. X-Ocean would take the tank to local schools to educate kids on marine life. The request was for $1,500.

Most councillors seemed hesitant to provide funding for a facility outside the county, but Councillor Jim Mustard said shouldn’t give an outright ‘no’ to the request.

Council agreed to ask folks from X-Ocean to meet with them about the project.