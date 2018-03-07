Inverness County says no to Reverse Anti-Fracking Ban

Inverness County will not be joining the efforts of the Municipality of Guysborough to lobby the province to reverse its ban on hydraulic fracking. Inverness County Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie made the announcement at last Monday’s session of Inverness Council. Council members discussed the issue at a policy hearing and, said MacQuarrie, all councillors agreed they ought to stand by a no-fracking policy. In addition to supporting the provincial ban, Inverness has its own bylaw against fracking.