Inverness County Seeks Input on Public Transport

The Municipality of the County of Inverness is asking residents for input into public transportation in the county.

CBCL, consultant for the project, has created a new website to give residents the opportunity to map out their desired transit routes and stops, and fill out a short survey showing how they get around Inverness County, whether by car, bus, taxi, or bicycle.

Public feedback will help inform recommendations for the future based on public input, travel trends, and sustainable public transportation practices for rural communities.

Surveys can be filled out here until September 17. Paper copies can be picked up at the Municipal Office in Port Hood at 86 High Street or 375 Main Street.

Residents can also provide input by meeting with Municipal staff this weekend – they’ll be at the Cheticamp Farmers Market on Saturday and the Mabou Farmers Market Sunday.