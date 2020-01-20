Listen Live
All buses all counties with the Strait Regional Center for Education travelling on paved roads only today!
Public Health Officials Declare Syphilis Outbreak in Nova Sc...1:31 pm | Read Full Article
Public Health officials have declared a provincial outbreak of Syphilis. Preliminary data shows 82 recorded cases of Syphilis in 2019. That compares to about 50 cases in 2018 and 38 cases in 2017. Those who have been diagnosed are people in the 20 to 65-plus age range. There also appears to be an increased proportion […]
RCMP Warn of a Phone Scam1:16 pm | Read Full Article
RCMP say another phone scam is making the rounds in the province. The latest bogus calls Nova Scotians are receiving instructs them to press one if they don’t want to be arrested. Police say a woman in her 80’s was called last Thursday. The caller claimed to be from the Department of Justice and advised […]
Hockey’s Meropoulis, Graham named St. FX Athletes of t...1:39 pm | Read Full Article
Hockey has swept the St. FX Athlete of the Week honours. The Female Athlete of the Week is X- Women Hockey forward Tyra Meropoulis The second year Business student from Edson, Alberta had 6 points on two recent wins by the X-Women and was player of the game in both outings. Meropoulis netted the shootout […]