Inverness County solid waste and recycling collection is canceled for today, Sept. 8, due to the ongoing state of local emergency. This cancelation will result in a double collection next Tuesday, Sept. 15. The Municipality apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause
Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.
When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.
989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.