Inverness County Staff looks to Curb Burning in Municipality

Municipal staff will look into options to stem the amount of burning taking place around Inverness County.

Deputy Warden Bonny MacIsaac told yesterday’s regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council there was a massive brush fire in the Broad Cove area last week that blew directly into Inverness. The next day, there was more burning, and last weekend, she recalled many people were burning in their yards.

The deputy warden said she received complaints from residents and said those with existing heart and lung conditions are “severely affected” by smoke. She said fires present safety problems since they can easily get out of control and are unnecessary since there are other options for disposing of brush and trees, like chippers.

Pointing out that municipalities like Kings County have bylaws, the deputy warden suggested staff investigate bylaw options.

Legal counsel Christene Murray said this will require a look at the Municipal Government Act and said staff could make a recommendation to council of a policy, a bylaw, or an education campaign.