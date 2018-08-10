Inverness County Staff Studying Report on Municipal Water Delivery

Municipal staff in Inverness County are reviewing an independent consultant’s report regarding the efficiencies of municipal water delivery in seven of the county’s communities.

According to Inverness Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie, the county commissioned a study on its water systems from G.A. Isenor Consulting Limited earlier this year.

During Thursday’s regular monthly council meeting in Whycocomagh, councillors unanimously agreed to send the consultant’s report back to municipal staff for further review.

The report’s findings are expected to formally reach the council table this fall.