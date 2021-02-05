Inverness County to Register Its Dog By-Law with the Province

Inverness County has approved a dog by-law with some teeth.

During its regular monthly meeting yesterday, Inverness Municipal Council approved a recommendation from its committee of the whole to register its municipal dog by-law with the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing, as well as the Department of Justice.

Warden Laurie Cranton said there are no changes to existing legislation, but to make the by-law enforceable, it must be registered with the province.

The warden said, on average, Inverness County gets three calls a month relating to problem dogs or animals. He said recent complaints involving dogs were “quite problematic,” and the municipality needs firm laws so they can follow through on enforcement by issuing citations if people don’t comply.

He anticipated it will take two months to get the by-laws registered.

The warden added that the municipal unit also has to determine how to enforce the by-law. While three calls a month isn’t enough to hire a full-time animal control office, he said they are looking at buying such services from the Municipality of the County of Victoria, which has an employee with the equipment and transportation.