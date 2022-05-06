Inverness County to Review Land Use By-Law and Planning Strategy on Wind Turbine Development

Inverness County is reviewing its land use bylaw and planning strategy regarding wind turbine development.

During yesterday’s regular monthly meeting, CAO Keith MacDonald told council that staff has contacted the Eastern District Planning Commission about a potential moratorium on wind mill permits. He reported that EDPC Director John Bain will attend council’s next Planning Advisory Committee meeting to outline next steps

While District 4 Councillor John MacLennan said he supports wind power, Deputy Warden Catherine Gillis described the Community Wind proposal for the Judique-Creignish area as a “large scale industrial” project with 16-18 turbines, as high as 200 metres or more. Because the current bylaw, which was written in 2011, defines large scale wind turbines as up to 115 metres, it is weak and needs to be updated to protect citizens, she said.

Gillis is also concerned about responsibility for the decommissioning and from any damage of the development. Pointing to the environmental impacts, Gillis said an assessment is needed, but because this is one of the largest projects in Atlantic Canada, she questioned whether the province has the resources to conduct a full a review. The Deputy Warden is also worried the project will undermine attempts to promote Inverness County as the Musical Coast.

Gillis moved that no applications for large or small scale wind turbine projects be accepted for the next six months, until the municipality updates its bylaw. The motion passed despite a no vote from MacLennan.