Inverness County Tourism and Culture Department Busy with a Couple of Projects including a New Brochure

Inverness County’s Tourism and Culture Department provided an update to council during yesterday’s regular monthly meeting.

Donna MacDonald, with the tourism and culture department, told council they are working on a

couple of projects, one being a brochure.

Because the pandemic has led to the cancellation of dances, festivals and events, this year the brochure will concentrate on safe outdoor opportunities and activities by highlighting beaches, scenic drives, trails, parks, cultural centres, and encourages residents to support local businesses and farmers’ market.

Because the brochure is still in draft form, MacDonald said they are tweaking in, with expectations to have it complete in coming weeks. The brochure will be sent out to mailboxes and will be available at Visitor Information Centres in the municipality.

Amey Beaton, also with the tourism and culture department, told council about a new map of the municipality on the inside of the brochure, as well as promotion videos of Inverness County communities.

Beaton said the map is also designed for an advertising campaign. There is also an interactive feature map on the Canada’s Music Coast web site, which is getting a refresh in coming months, she said.

The map also includes Community Brand Bubbles, such as the recent rebranding of Margaree and Whycocomagh which involved promotional videos of both areas which will launch on the web site. Beaton said they will work with Destination Cape Breton to get footage for a promotional video to help Port Hood’s breach branding efforts, which will likely be ready for next year.

Next year, the department will finish brand bubbles for Judique and Pleasant Bay, and the videos will launch on the musical coast web site and on Facebook soon.

Given the positive reception to their efforts, Beaton said this is a good time for the municipality to celebrate these new brands.