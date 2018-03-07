Inverness County updates Dog By-Law

Inverness Council approved the second reading of its dog control bylaw. The new bylaw repeals and replaces a previous bylaw that became effective on August 21, 1997. Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie said very little changed in the bylaw, but the wording of the old document was outdated and needed revising. Some highlights of the document are that owners provide adequate care and conditions for their dogs, make sure their animals are under control, and ensure their dogs create no disturbances or nuisances.