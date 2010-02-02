Inverness County Warden Bonnie MacIsaac says 2023 was a Busy Year for the Municipality

Municipality of the County of Inverness Warden Bonnie MacIsaac said there were plenty of highlights for the area in 2023.

First off, she pointed to water and sewer improvements in the municipality, highlighted by a transformational $24 million wastewater treatment plant and distribution line announcement back in March. MacIsaac said it is the largest infrastructure taken on by Inverness, noting the residents will see the first phase of the project start in the spring.

Also on the list is funding for the Seawall Trail, as well as council’s work on solving housing gaps in the municipality, and approvals for generators for local comfort centres. MacIsaac said the Inverness recreation department also had a successful year with new programs.

As for what’s upcoming, MacIsaac said Inverness is looking at putting together a municipal wide program to deal with food security. She also mentioned meetings with the province to discuss childcare needs in Inverness, as well as meetings with Nova Scotia Health to discuss various health care issues.