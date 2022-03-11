Inverness County Warden Laurie Cranton Dies

A well-known Inverness County municipal leader has died. The Municipality of Inverness

County says Warden Laurie Cranton died Thursday evening. Cranton was first elected to County Council in 2016, representing District 2, the Grand Etang/St. Joseph Du Moine and Margaree area. He has been County Warden since 2020. Cranton was especially proud of his work to advocate for improved accessibility, roads and bridges and recreation trails in the county.

County CAO Keith MacDonald says Cranton had the best interests of the Municipality and Inverness County at heart and will be deeply missed.

Deputy Warden Bonny MacIsaac says Cranton’s legacy will love on and will be remembered as a kind, supportive, inspirational leader and advocate for Inverness County, District 2 and the accessibility community.