Inverness County Woman Charged for Assaulting a Road Safety Flag Person

Inverness County District RCMP charged a woman for assaulting a road safety flag person.

At approximately 7:15 a.m. Monday, police received a complaint of an assault on Little Mabou Road in a construction zone. Police learned that a safety flag person was conducting traffic control when a woman approached her and voiced her opinion about how the road work wasn’t being completed properly. When the flag person advised the woman to contact the proper government department to voice her concerns, the woman became irate and assaulted the flag person.

Police arrested a 63-year-old woman, from Port Hood, without incident, a short time later. The woman was released on conditions and faces one charge of assault. She will appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court at a later date.