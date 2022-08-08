Inverness County Woman drowns on the Margaree River

At around 5:10 p.m. on Friday, Inverness County District RCMP, fire, and EHS responded to a call regarding a person in distress found in the Margaree River. The call was placed near Coady Road in Margaree Forks.

Police said the call was for a woman who was found face down in the river by a group of tubers. Responders were not able to resuscitate a 58-year-old Mabou woman, and she was pronounced deceased.

Police learned the woman had been tubing with a different group of people and became separated. Nova Scotia RCMP public information officer Cpl. Chris Marshall said cell service in the area is poor so the people who made the call had to go