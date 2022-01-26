Inverness County’s Accessibility Advisory Committee seeking Feedback from the Public

The Municipality of the County of Inverness Accessibility Advisory Committee is seeking public feedback on accessibility barriers and challenges individuals face in communities throughout the County.

Residents can offer feedback by participating in community video conference engagement sessions as well as an online survey. The feedback will assist the Accessibility Advisory Committee determine the highest priorities that need to be addressed in order to create accessible communities.

The engagement sessions are set for Tuesday, February 8th from 1-3pm and 6-8pm. Residents can register for the sessions or complete the survey at invernesscounty.ca/accessibility. Paper copies of the survey can also be obtained by phoning 902-258-7960.