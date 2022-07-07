Inverness County’s Brian MacInnis wins Hockey Nova Scotia’s Ken Mantin Award

A leader in Inverness County’s hockey community has received a prestigious award.

Brian MacInnis of the Cape Breton West Islanders Under 18 Major Hockey League team is the winner of Hockey Nova Scotia’s Ken Mantin Award.

Named after a former president of Hockey Nova Scotia, the Ken Mantin Award recognizes an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to amateur hockey development in Nova Scotia.

Over the years as a volunteer, MacInnis has served in a number of roles in the local hockey community; from coach and manager to hockey association executive. He has been a leader in the development and evolution of Cape Breton West’s players and coaches.

Hockey Nova Scotia says MacInnis helped shape the Cape Breton West Islanders into what it is today, the first Telus-Cup winning hockey program in Atlantic Canada.