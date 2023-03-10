Inverness County’s Chief Financial Officer, Tanya Tibbo Stepping Down

Tanya Tibbo is stepping down from her position as the Chief Financial Officer with the Municipality of the County of Inverness after 12 years.

Noting that her last day is today, Warden Bonny MacIsaac wished Tibbo good luck in her new position.

Calling Tibbo “an integral part of our municipality,” the warden said she served with dedication and excellence.

Describing her departure as the end of an era and loss to the municipality, MacIsaac said Tibbo worked tirelessly to ensure finances were managed effectively, pointing to the CFO’s unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability. MacIsaac said Tibbo played a pivotal role in shaping the financial landscape of the municipality, while laying the foundation for future success.

Earlier in the year, the warden said she had the privilege to present Tibbo with a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal for her work with the municipality, and she called her a trusted advisor, confidante, and a true friend.