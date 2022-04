Voters in Inverness Municipal District 2 are going to the polls in June.

During the regular monthly meeting yesterday, council approved Tanya Tibbo as returning officer and Danita Gillis as assistant returning officer.

The election will take place on June 4, and votes will be cast either via telephone or the internet.

The election was called after the death of district 2 councillor and warden Laurie Cranton last month.