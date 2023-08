A popular periodical published by the Municipality of the County of Inverness is going digital.

The Participaper, which has been produced by the county for more than four decades now has a dedicated website; participaperonline.ca.

The magazine includes features and profiles, photographs and up-to-date information from the county. It is published several times a year. Visitors to the site can also look back at archived issues of the magazine. Past issues were digitized by the Chestico Museum