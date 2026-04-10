Inverness County’s Residential Spring Bulky Garbage Collection to Take Place in May

The Municipality of the County of Inverness announced the 2026 Residential Spring Bulky Garbage Collection is approved to take place starting Tuesday, May 19.

The municipality has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to procure contractors to carry out the special collection. Interested contractors may submit a proposal prior to 2:00 p.m., April 23rd, 2026.

Regular household garbage (items that can fit in a standard garbage bag) will not be collected as part of the bulky item pickup.

The start date for curbside placement is Sunday, May 17. To ensure items are properly collected, they must be placed curbside within 10 feet of the road and left in place for the duration of the collection period.

For a complete list of materials accepted during the bulky garbage collection, residents can refer to the fact sheet at invernesscounty.ca/bulky-garbage-2026.

Residents are reminded that a 20-item limit per household applies, items longer than four feet must be broken down, and the collection trucks will visit each road only once during the collection period.

If a yellow tag is placed on an item, it means it was not eligible for pickup. Please remove the item and dispose of it properly.