Inverness County’s Robert Deveaux receives Creative Nova Scotia Award

St. Joseph du Moine, Inverness County resident Robert Deveaux has received a prestigious provincial arts award. Deveaux is one of nine artists and two organizations to receive Creative Nova Scotia Awards. The awards, recognizing excellence in artistic achievement are presented by Arts Nova Scotia and the Creative Nova Scotia Leadership Council. The awards were presented in Halifax Sunday night.

Deveaux is the recipient of the Prix Grand-Pre Award, which recognizes artists whose work reflects Acadian cultural values and demonstrates excellence and originality. He is a Cape Breton-style fiddler and a folklorist passionate about traditional Acadian songs.