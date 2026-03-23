Inverness County’s Tamara Deverell Pleased with Oscar Win for Production Design for the Film “Frankenstein”

Inverness County resident Tamara Deverell says it is very exciting to win an Academy Award. Deverell was co-winner of the Oscar for Best Production Design for Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of the film “Frankenstein”.

Deverell was co-winner of the award with Shane Vieau, another Nova Scotian, from Dartmouth; Deverell was the Production Designer, Vieu was the set director.

“Frankenstein” was primarily shot in and around Toronto, with some location shooting in Lake Nippissing at North Bay, as well as Scotland.

Deverell says she worked on “Frankenstein” for almost two years, which is longer for a production of that magnitude.

As for what’s next, Deverell says she plans to chill right now, explore more of Cape Breton and focus on some personal projects, including art work and painting. She’s also started writing a graphic novel. Deverell has also left the door open for other film projects if a special one comes along.