Inverness Development Association moving ahead with Upgrades at Inverness Beach

The Inverness Development Association received a pleasant surprise recently from the operators of the Cabot Links Golf Course. Under an agreement, the IDA receives one dollar for every round of golf played at Cabot Links. This year Cabot Links donated $31,000 to the association, more than five times the amount required in the agreement.

Association President Rose Mary MacDonald says the contribution is impressive, in a year that Cabot sustained a drastic impact on its business as a result of travel restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

MacDonald says the money will go towards a project that it plans to start soon.

MacDonald says the project, costing $130,000 involves rebuilding the Armour Stone Wall at the Main Beach, replacing the stairway at the northern end of the boardwalk, and building up Armour Stone protection around the accessibility site.