Inverness District RCMP Investigating Thefts from Vehicles

Inverness District RCMP say officers are investigating three reports of thefts from vehicles thatoccurred in the last week. Police says in all cases, the cars were unlocked.

Credit and debit cards were stolen and used at Port Hawkesbury businesses.

RCMP advise you should never leave your valuables in your car.

Remember; store it, lock it, keep it.