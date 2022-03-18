Inverness District RCMP Investigating Thefts from Vehicles

Inverness District RCMP say officers are investigating three reports of thefts from vehicles that occurred in the last week. Police says in all cases, the cars were unlocked.
Credit and debit cards were stolen and used at Port Hawkesbury businesses.
RCMP advise you should never leave your valuables in your car.
Remember; store it, lock it, keep it.
If you have information on these incidents call Inverness District RCMP at 902-625-2220. You can also call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 TIPS app.