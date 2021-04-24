Missing Man Found

UPDATE 12:!5 PM Saturday: Bradley James MacNeil has been located and is safe. The RCMP thanks the public for their help.

Inverness District RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate 35-year-old Bradley James MacNeil who was last seen yesterday at approximately 3 p.m. on Hwy 19 in Troy.

Bradley James MacNeil is described as being 5-foot-9, approximately 190 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. McNeil was last seen wearing a pink/purple plaid jacket, blue sweater, grey jogging pants and a ball cap.