Inverness Family Place executive director JoAnna LaTulippe-Rochon and staff supervisor Mitch

McNutt are asking county council to provide $3,000 to help setting up a garden in Inverness. The garden will be located behind Family Place’s office in Inverness, and the $3,000 will fund 50 percent of the project. The garden will allow the group to expand on outdoor programs with youth. Council sent the request to its audit committee.