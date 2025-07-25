Inverness Gathering Has a number of events Planned This Weekend

The Inverness Gathering continues with plenty of events this weekend.

The gathering , an annual festival in the area for close to 50 years, started earlier this week with events while each day of the week was dedicated to fundraising and supporting volunteer led and community operated organizations like the Harbour Authority and the Dr. Bernie MacLean Centre for Culture and Recreation.

Today, the Ned MacDonald Memorial Softball tournament continues, while there will be an outdoor movie at the Inverness raceway and a pub night at the Inverness Fire Hall. Tomorrow will feature the Broad Cove Fun Run, community parade at noon, and an adult dance at the Dr. Bernie MacLean Centre for Culture and Recreation. Sunday will wrap things up with horseracing at the Inverness Raceway, the 69th Broad Cove Concert, and a square dance.

Taryn MacDonald, a volunteer with the committee organizing the event, said they usually get good crowds for the events.

For a full schedule, please visit invernessgathering.ca