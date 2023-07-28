Inverness Gathering Week wraps up this weekend with a number of activities, including the 67th annual Broad Cove Scottish Concert on Sunday afternoon.

Jen Ryan, a committee volunteer for Inverness Gathering Week, said the festival helps serve as a fundraiser for various organizations and facilities in the community such as the Royal Canadian Legion, the Dr. Bernie MacLean Centre for Culture and Recreation, and the Inverness Volunteer Fire Fighters Association.

Events for Friday include a barbeque at Cabot Cliffs Barn, a kids PJ DJ Dance Party, a pub night and a teen Dace. A community parade is set for Saturday, along with the broad cove fun run and walk, a kiddie parade, and a musical events. Sunday will include harness racing and the 67th annual Broad Cove Scottish Concert.

A full schedule of events can be found at invernessgathering.ca