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Inverness Grade 5 Student Harlow MacNeil wins Grand Prize for her Grade in a National Writing Contest by Habitat for Humanity Canada

May 29, 2026 | Local News

A local Grade 5 Student is the winner of a national writing competition put on by Habitat for Humanity Canada.   

Harlow MacNeil, a Grade 5  student in Inverness ,  won the  national  grand prize for her grade in the Meaning of Home national writing contest.  It began as an assignment  from  her  teacher Alanna MacLellan-Mansell  at  Inverness Education Centre/Academy.     

Harlow MacNeil (Habitat for Humanity Canada)

MacNeil’s essay, titled Beautifully  Messy,  took about a week to put together, adding she was happy,  shocked ,  and surprised to find out she won the contest.    

With the win,  a  $30,000  grant goes to  Habitat for Humanity  in MacNeil’s name, while she also picked up an  IPad  and a pizza party for her class.   

MacNeil’s essay can be found on the Habitat for Humanity  Canada web site.  Here is the link to that web site:  Habitat writing contest Meaning of Home winners

 


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year