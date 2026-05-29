Inverness Grade 5 Student Harlow MacNeil wins Grand Prize for her Grade in a National Writing Contest by Habitat for Humanity Canada

A local Grade 5 Student is the winner of a national writing competition put on by Habitat for Humanity Canada.

Harlow MacNeil, a Grade 5 student in Inverness , won the national grand prize for her grade in the Meaning of Home national writing contest. It began as an assignment from her teacher Alanna MacLellan-Mansell at Inverness Education Centre/Academy.

MacNeil’s essay, titled Beautifully Messy, took about a week to put together, adding she was happy, shocked , and surprised to find out she won the contest.

With the win, a $30,000 grant goes to Habitat for Humanity in MacNeil’s name, while she also picked up an IPad and a pizza party for her class.

MacNeil’s essay can be found on the Habitat for Humanity Canada web site. Here is the link to that web site: Habitat writing contest Meaning of Home winners