Inverness Historical Society to confer a New Community Service Award named in Honour of the late Neddy MacDonald

Nominations close Friday for a new community service award in Inverness named in honour

of the late Neddy MacDonald; a respected teacher, community volunteer, and municipal councillor. MacDonald died unexpectantly in 2010. The award has been created by the Inverness Historical Society.

Ben MacKay is the organizing chair of the Selection Committee. MacKay says the society is dedicated to the preservation, protection and interpretation of local history, and at the heart of that is community service. MacKay says there are many excellent local volunteers and community servants and the society wants to recognize that.

A link to the nomination form can be found on the Inverness Miners Museum Facebook Page. A six member panel will review the nominations over the weekend. A formal presentation of the award to two recipients will be made in August.