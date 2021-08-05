Inverness Liberal Candidate Damian MacInnis says Housing, Roads, Economic Development and Jobs key issues in Election Campaign

Damian MacInnis, the liberal candidate for Inverness, says the major issues he’s been hearing

about are housing, roads, and economic development and jobs. When asked how the Liberal party could help with those matters, MacInnis said they are intertwined.

MacInnis served as both the Executive Director of the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Officer for Inverness County. His company, Colindale Business Solutions helps businesses with start-up, operations and expansion. He is also the founder of Rural Cape Breton Living Society, a non-profit social enterprise focused on the development of affordable, sustainable, and accessible housing.

MacInnis said he’s been busy knocking on doors and letting people know who he is and his capabilities. The long-time volunteer said he wants to be a voice for local residents.