Inverness looking to install a new multi-court facility

The Municipality of the County of Inverness is working on a new multi-court facility.

A release from the municipality states the multi-use recreation facility will be built on municipally owned land in the community of Inverness, close to the existing ball field with the main entrance off MacLean Street.

The idea is to build in successive phases over multiple years, and the municipality hopes construction can begin this fall, with the first phase completed in 2024.

Melanie Meagher-Beaton, special projects facilitator with the municipality, called it an outdoor, accessible multi-court recreation facility. It will include three pickleball courts, a basketball court, table tennis and other games tables, charging stations, and other items.

Meagher-Beaton said the province committed some funding already, and they have some applications out that are under review. The municipality started a procurement process to hire contractors to complete the work.

A drop-in information session will be organized in Inverness in September to allow people to ask questions and learn more about the facility and the activities offered. For more information, please visit the Municipality of the County of Inverness Website.