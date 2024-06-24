Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Arsenault Monuments

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Inverness Miners Museum to Move from the Former Inverness Train Station to a Building on Central Avenue

Jun 24, 2024 | Local News

The Inverness Miners Museum is on the move.
The museum is relocating from its current location at the former Inverness Train Station to 15932 Central Avenue.
The Deputy Curator of the museum, Ben MacKay, says it has been a difficult decision to leave a building that has been the museum’s home for almost five decades.
MacKay says they are hoping to have the museum open at its new home by the Inverness Gathering, which is the last week of July.
MacKay says it is a reduced space, but it is a worthy trade-off to protect the artifacts


Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year