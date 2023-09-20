Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says Additional Portfolio Touches all Communities

Last week, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston shuffled his cabinet and one local MLA saw his

responsibilities increase.

Houston named Inverness Allan MacMaster as the new Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage. MacMaster will also retain his previous duties as Minister of Finance and Treasury Board, Minister of Labour Relations, Minister of Gaelic Affairs and Deputy Premier.

MacMaster said the new portfolio is an important one, with Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage obviously affecting all communities in the province. He said he looks forward to working on the file, noting he will have to be organized with the added responsibility.

MacMaster began serving as the Inverness MLA in 2009.