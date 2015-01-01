Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says additional rooms at Port Hawkesbury Nursing Home will be Welcomed by local Community

The MLA for Inverness says he is pleased with the recent long-term care announcement for Port Hawkesbury.

Last week, Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster announced the Port Hawkesbury Nursing Home is being replaced with a new 96-room facility which will be able to house 42 more seniors. MacMaster made the announcement on behalf of Barbara Adams, seniors and long-term care minister.

MacMaster said he will work hard to make sure the facility comes online as sooner rather than later.

The announcement is part of the recent addition of 2,200 rooms to the province’s long-term care plan. The expansion includes new long-term care homes that will add about 800 rooms to the long-term care system and the replacement of older homes with new, modern facilities that will have about 1,400 rooms. All new living spaces will be single rooms, each with its own private washroom.