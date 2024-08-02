Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says Construction of Three New Cell Phone Towers in Inverness County Will Significantly Improve Coverage

As part of a multi-million dollar investment in improving cell coverage, the provincial government announced upgrades to existing cell towers and the construction of 27 new towers, including three in the Inverness County area.

The Nova Scotia government announced it will spend an additional $18.6 million to improve cell phone coverage in rural areas.

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster stated a new tower in Marble Mountain will improve coverage along the Bras d’Or Lakes from Nyanza to Whycocomagh to West Bay to Irish Cove to Castle Bay and to Christmas Island and reach into areas along the Atlantic Coast of Richmond County, while 575 civic addresses are projected to receive coverage.

The Margarees will see improvement from Margaree Forks to just past the county line after Lake O’Law, with improved coverage into Margaree Centre and Margaree Valley, with 618 civic addresses projected to receive coverage.

The area around Lake Ainslie, to Southwest Margaree and to Margaree Forks will see improvement along roadways and 136 civic addresses are projected to receive coverage, which will extend to fishers and boaters in the Gulf of St. Lawrence from south of Inverness to Belle Cote.

MacMaster said he`s been waiting a long time to see improved cell coverage for the area.

MacMaster said he was pleased to see the coverage improvements, adding he also knows there are many other areas and roadways that still don`t have great coverage, but they have to start somewhere.