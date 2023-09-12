Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says Government Willing to Work with Potential Developers and Housing Groups to Create Affordable Housing

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster wants potential developers and housing organizations to know the government wants to work with them to create more affordable housing.

He says a number of challenges, such as labour shortages and supply chain restrictions, made it difficult for Nova Scotians to find places to live, including in his riding. He said Inverness businesses are looking to hire workers, but workers need a place to live before they can accept jobs.

MacMaster said the government is doing what it can to try and help, noting there is land available.

In a release, MacMaster stated the province’s Affordable Housing Development Program offers a number of incentives to community groups and private developers for the creating of new affordable housing. Direct funding of eligible projects is available, as well as forgivable loans.

He says more information can be found at housing.novascotia.ca