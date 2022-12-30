Tim Horton's Antigonish
Advertisement

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says Port Hastings Roundabout, Carbon Tax, Roads and Helping Fire Departments Among The Issues He Focused on in 2022

This entry was posted in News on .

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster said his first full year in government was a busy one.

Finance Minister and Inverness MLA  Allan MacMaster  (Communications Nova Scotia photo)

Some of the items MacMaster spent time on include the Port Hasting Roundabout redesign,  the carbon tax, general road work, helping local volunteer fire departments with increasing presumptive coverage as well as offering increased funding to offset the difficulties in fundraising over the pandemic.

 

Over the next year, MacMaster, who is also the province’s Finance Minister  said a key initiative is increased internet and cell coverage, noting if people aren’t connected, how can they be expected to work and come to the area.

The Inverness MLA also pointed to the government’s recent increase to the heating assistance rebate up to $1,000 for eligible households, as well as the new seniors care grant. He said those two items, among others, will help Nova Scotians with the costs they are facing.