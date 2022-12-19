Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says Public Input on Redesign of the Port Hastings Roundabout Positive

On December 5, Nova Scotia Public Works hosted a public information session on the redesign

for the Port Hastings roundabout at the Port Hastings Fire Hall.

Public Works consulted with stakeholders and the public on the project for a couple of years and it was decided to re-evaluate the connectivity of Trunk 4 and Trunk 19 from a local perspective, with the idea of keeping traffic flowing as much as possible.

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster said most residents felt good about the redesign, noting it’s going to be a big change. MacMaster said when the PCs came into government, the original redesign for the project made no effort to address traffic issues when the swing bridge is open on the Canso Causeway.

MacMaster said he feels the new design is something that will likely be there for the next 50 years or more, so it should be done right, adding he feels people can appreciate that.

A public works representative stated the redesign is about 80-90 per cent complete and some construction of components not subject to the revision began last year, with Public Works looking to do major construction work next summer.