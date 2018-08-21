Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says work to begin on replacing Bridge at Captain’s River in Harbourview

A local MLA says some drivers in his constituency will see an end to delays.

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster said a temporary bridge will go up at Captain’s River in Harbourview by the fall as part of a paving project from the area through Port Hood. MacMaster said there were a lot of delays this year at the bridge with traffic being reduced to one lane. He also said an issue between the contractor and the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal is resolved and there is now a plan in place to make sure there is a bridge constructed to replace the current one.

The temporary bridge will allow for two-way traffic and ploughing.

The bridge is named for Captain John Gillis who was captain of a dredge boat and lived near the current bridge site. MacMaster said a permanent bridge will eventually be installed at the site.