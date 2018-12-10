Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster Welcomes Changes to Federal Summer Jobs Program

A local MLA said he is pleased to see changes made by the federal government regarding the

summer jobs program.

Last February, Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster took issue with the federal government requiring an attestation to be eligible for a Summer Employment Grant. Organizations looking for funding were required to declare they respect “reproductive rights” and agree it is okay to end the life of an unborn child.

Last week, the federal government changed its tune, and applicants must now declare they don’t infringe on any Canadian’s legal rights.

MacMaster said he was pleased to learn of the change in the language. He said it was the right thing to do on the federal government’s behalf, noting the previous language did not respect people’s freedom of conscience. He said people who felt uncomfortable with the previous declaration were not breaking any laws.

The Inverness MLA says he doesn’t think people will have a problem with the new rules. MacMaster said the changes remove the language that made people uncomfortable with the attestation.