Inverness MLA Allan MacMster says Investments in Roads and Other Infrastructure among Highlights in 2023

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster called 2023 a busy year.

MacMaster, who serves as deputy premier and minister of finance, saw his portfolio increase this year as he was also named the minister of communities, culture, tourism, and heritage. MacMaster said he enjoyed the added work, noting at the end of the day, he always thinking about what is good for the region and how he can make the most of his time in government to help the area.

When asked about highlights for 2023, he pointed to increased investment in roads, and other infrastructure including cell coverage.

As for 2024, MacMaster said he looks forward to further working with his colleagues in the Strait Area, Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau, Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow, and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson. He said there is also a lot of work to be done on the upcoming budget.