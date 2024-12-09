Listen Live

Inverness MLA Elect Kyle MacQuarrie Humbled by win in the Provincial Election

Dec 9, 2024 | Local News

Inverness MLA elect Kyle MacQuarrie called his win in last month’s provincial election a humbling experience.

Kyle MacQuarrie

MacQuarrie won the PC Candidate race in Inverness after former Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster declared his intention to run in the next federal election.  MacQuarrie noted his nomination meeting took place during the official election period, adding the campaigning went well, with residents voicing concerns, particularly around housing.

 

MacQuarrie said he appreciates the friendliness of residents during the campaign.


