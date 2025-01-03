Inverness MLA Kyle MacQuarrie Has Been Busy Since His Election to the Legislature, Meeting with Municipal Councils and Local Groups

It’s been an interesting year for Inverness MLA Kyle MacQuarrie.

Upon hearing former Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster did not plan to run in November’s provincial election, MacQuarrie spoke with his wife who suggested running would be a good thing to do. He then submitted the necessary documents for the nomination. MacQuarrie received the nomination four days into the provincial election campaign, later winning the seat after earning 4,058 votes.

After the election win, MacQuarrie was named the ministerial assistant for the Departments of natural Resources and Gaelic Affairs. MacQuarrie said he has a background in natural resources, noting he worked a summer job doing things like clearing trails in Cape Mabou. He also worked as a pulp cutter, which offers some insight in the various parts of the agriculture industry.