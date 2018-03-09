Inverness MLA questions lateness in Health Authority in paying Fire Services and Water Fees for Two Hospitals

Inverness Conservative MLA Allan MacMaster says it’s an example of confusion that still exists in the Nova Scotia Health Authority, five years after it wascreated. Recently in the Legislature, MacMaster pointed out Inverness County Municipality has been waiting to be paid by the province for fire services and water fees for hospitals in Cheticamp and Inverness dating back to 2012. The total amounts to $500,000. MacMaster says the situation has made it difficult for the municipality to obtain loans for upgrades on these buildings.