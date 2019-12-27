Inverness MLA says 2019 resulted in many positives but There are Concerns for Health Care and the Forestry Industry

Inverness’s MLA calls 2019 a good tourism year for the area.

While the fishery also remains strong, Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says there is some concern in the forestry industry what with the recent Northern Pulp announcement. MacMaster was also pleased with infrastructure work, including the Belle Cote Beach road and the Canadian Coast Guard announcing they will mark the break water in Port Hood, which he said is a big deal for boaters in the area.

MacMaster also pointed to the efforts of several local residents, including Daniel Aucoin who received The L’ordre de la Pléiade , Nova Scotia Medal of Bravery recipient Elijah Watts, and Senate 150 medal recipient Lori Ann MacDonald.

As for what he is looking forward to, MacMaster said there are plans for a new roundabout for Whycocomagh and paving on Route 19, adding he also hopes to see improvements to high speed internet in his constituency.