Inverness MLA says improved Internet Service and Upgrades to Canso Causeway Rotary Are Needed

2018 saw some interesting things in the provincial legislature, says a local MLA.

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster said he doubts anyone in the Strait area will forget when the

provincial bill was introduced to give the Port of Sydney what he called millions of dollars in tax advantages over the proposed port at Melford. He said MLAs Randy Delorey and Lloyd Hines said nothing while the bill passed.

MacMaster said he called for the rotary at the Canso Causeway to be replaced, noting he feels there are funding opportunities for areas not receiving highway twinning. He said such a move would impact people on both sides of the Canso Causeway.

Locally, MacMaster said there are a lot of people in his constituency with poor internet service, noting he feels high speed internet is a big part of the future of the area. MacMaster said he also thinks people are questioning how well the present government is managing health care, noting such questions will continue in 2019.