Inverness MLA welcomes Christmas Tree for Boston is again coming from his riding

The MLA for Inverness is proud that his area is able to produce Christmas Trees, after his riding was able to send trees to Boston for the last two years. Allan MacMaster says that this year marks two in a row that the riding of Inverness has had the tree selected to make the one thousand kilometre trip across the border.

MacMaster says the tree cutting ceremony proved to be a great event, and he enjoyed seeing people from surrounding communities attending the event:

This year’s Boston tree came from the Campbell family in Blues Mills. The tree made it’s way to Halifax yesterday, where it will be held until a final public farewell on Friday.